The current Ukrainian Premier League began in the second half of July 2023 and will end at the end of May 2024. There are 16 teams participating in the competition, which will play each other twice and will play a total of 30 rounds. The champion title will go to the team with the most points at the end of the championship.

The four main contenders for the championship title of the elite football championship of Ukraine include: Shakhtar, Dynamo Kyiv, Kryvbas and Dnipro-1. If you want to more accurately determine who will win the Ukrainian Premier League gold medals, then you should carefully analyze each of the clubs.

Shakhtar

Marino Pusic’s boys looked good during the season and, after 19 matches played, led the standings. Having two games less, Shakhtar was ahead of the second Kryvbas in terms of additional indicators. Having won 13 victories and drawn four times, the Orange-and-Blacks lost only twice to Dnipro-1 and Poltava Vorskla. It should also be noted that the Pitmen had one of the strongest attacks and defenses in the league.

At the stage of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar were eliminated from Marseille and can fully concentrate on the domestic championship. The Pitmen have a strong squad and the team looks very confident in terms of gameplay. If Rinat Akhmetov’s brainchild does not slow down in the remaining games of the championship, it will most likely win another championship title in the club’s history.

Dynamo Kyiv

Alexander Shovkovsky’s team, after 18 matches played in the current UPL, were in fourth place in the standings. Having played three fewer matches, the Kiev team was one point behind the third Dnipro-1 and two ahead of the fifth Rukh. Having been defeated in four battles, the “white-blues” lost twice and won 12 victories. It is also worth adding that Dynamo had the strongest attack in the league, which averaged just over two goals per 90 minutes of playing time.

In February and March, the "white-blues" improved and Vitaly Buyalsky and his partners should wedge themselves into the fight for medals. At the same time, it will be quite difficult for the Kyiv team to bypass Shakhtar.

Krivbass

The team of Yuri Vernidub was one of the discoveries of the current Ukrainian Premier League. After the 21st round, Krivbass was in second place in the standings. While inferior to the first Shakhtar in terms of additional indicators, the “white-red-blacks” were four points ahead of the third Dnipro-1. At the same time, the club from Krivoy Rog had two more matches played than the miners. Having drawn and lost four times, Dmitry Khomchenovsky and his partners won 13 victories.

In terms of gameplay, Krivbass looks very good and the team managed to win a lot of matches thanks to their character. The “white-red-black” will most likely remain in the Eurocup zone, but it will be difficult for the brainchild of Konstantin Karamanitsa to survive the championship race with more eminent rivals.

Dnipro-1

Yuri Maksimov’s guys did not perform very consistently in the UPL, but after the 21st round they were in third place in the tournament. Four points behind the second Krivbass, Dnipro-1 was one point ahead of the fourth Dynamo Kiev and had three more matches played than the “white-blues”. Having lost four times and drawn in six cases, the Dnipro team won 11 victories. At the same time, Yuri Bereza’s brainchild had the worst attack in the top four.

Alexander Svatok and his partners are no different in terms of stability in terms of play and are unlikely to be able to aspire to the championship. At the same time, Dnipro-1 players must compete for bronze medals. Although it will be difficult for the team to compete with Krivbass and Dynamo Kyiv.

Our forecast



Krivbass and Dnipro-1 have slowed down in 2024 and are unlikely to be able to improve enough to take first place in the standings. Dynamo Kyiv can wedge itself into the fight for the championship, but for this it is necessary to win all the remaining rounds and wait for misfires from the Donetsk team. Most likely, the next “gold” will go to Shakhtar. The “orange-and-blacks” are regularly gaining points, will not be distracted by the European cups from which they were eliminated, and are able to finish the Ukrainian Premier League 2023/2024 at the top of the tournament.