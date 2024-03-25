The current Kazakhstan Premier League started in early March 2024 and will end in the first half of November. 13 teams take part in the tournament. At the end of the competition, the club that scores the most points will win the championship title, and the teams that finish in 12th and 13th place will be demoted in class.

In the current drawing of the elite football division of Kazakhstan, the main contenders for the championship title are: Astana, Ordabasy, Aktobe and Kairat Almaty. By studying the form of each of the teams presented, you can more accurately predict who has the best chance of winning the tournament.

Astana

Grigory Babayan’s team won only silver medals last season. Five points behind first Ordabasy, Astana is three ahead of third Aktobe. Having lost and drawn five times each, the “townspeople” won 16 victories. It should also be noted that the “yellow-blues” had the weakest attack in the top four and one of the worst defenses. At the end of the championship, the capital’s could have entered the fight for gold, but they also lost points and failed to get closer to the blue-and-whites.

In the two opening rounds of the current Premier League, Astana defeated Zhenis and Zhetysu Taldikorgan. Without conceding a single goal in these matches, the Astana team scored four goals against their opponents. The “yellow-blues” have become champions of Kazakhstan a record seven times and if they make an effort, they can once again win a set of gold medals in the current domestic championship.

Ordabasy

Alexander Sednev’s boys won the historic first championship in the club’s history last season. Ordabasy managed to beat the second Astana by five points. Having won 18 victories, the blue-whites drew and lost four times. Representatives of Shymkent were defeated twice by Astana and once by Aktobe, as well as by the Caspian Aktau. It should be noted that the brainchild of Bauyrzhan Abdubayitov had the strongest attack and defense in the league.

At the start of the current season in the Kazakhstan Super Cup, Ordabasy lost to Tobol in a series of penalty kicks. In the championship, the blue-whites defeated Shakhtar Karagandy and tied with Atyrau. Askhat Tagybergen and his partners will try to defend the title, but it will not be easy.

Aktobe

Dmitry Parfenov’s boys took third place in the last Premier League. Three points behind second Astana, Aktobe was six points ahead of fourth Kairat Almaty. Having suffered the fewest defeats, only two, Leonel Strumia and his partners brought 11 fights to a draw and won 13 victories. It should also be noted that the “red-whites” had one of the best attacks and defenses in the championship.

The last time this team won gold medals in the Kazakhstan Premier League was more than 10 years ago. This season, Aktobe managed to play only one game, in which it defeated Kaisar Kyzylorda on the road. The “red-white” squad is quite good, but the team should hardly count on a fifth championship title.

Kairat Almaty

Kirill Keker’s team took fourth place in the championship last year. Six points behind third Aktobe, Kairat Almaty is five ahead of fifth Kyzylzhar. Having won 12 matches, the “yellow-blacks” tied eight times and lost six times. At the same time, Kairat Boranbaev’s brainchild had the worst defense in the top half of the standings.

In the current championship, Kairat Almaty minimally beat Kyzylzhar at home in the opening round, and then recorded a clean World Cup with Turan on the road. The “yellow-blacks” do not look too confident in terms of gameplay and are unlikely to be able to get into the fight for gold.

Our forecast

Kairat Almaty and Aktobe are not such competitive clubs as to force more competitive rivals into the fight for gold medals. So, with a high probability, the “yellow-blacks” and “red-whites” will fight for bronze. Most likely, Ordabasy and Astana will compete for the championship title. The “yellow-blues” must draw conclusions from the last season and this time get ahead of the “blue-whites”.