Manchester United is setting records for all the wrong reasons this season. It’s been the club’s worst season in a third of a century. You can bet on the following Manchester United matches, as well as other football matches or other sports on the site Mostbet az.

Manchester United are going through a rough patch with no end in sight

Manchester United lost to Chelsea with a score of 3-4, despite leading 3-2 by the 100th minute. This marks the 17th defeat for Manchester United in 42 matches this season. Such a high number of defeats in official matches hasn’t been seen since the 1989/90 season when Manchester United lost 17 games throughout the entire season. In that season, United finished 13th in the English Premier League, which was the worst result in the club’s history since relegation in the 1974/75 season. Currently, Manchester United sits in 6th place in the Premier League table with 48 points after 30 matches, trailing 9 points behind 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent disappointing defeat to Chelsea: lead the whole game, but lose

On April 4th, Manchester United lost to Chelsea 3-4, despite leading 3-2 by the 100th minute. “We started poorly and made individual mistakes. But I had the feeling that we dominated and got back into the game. We were closer to victory – we played very good football and scored excellent goals. But in stoppage time, we couldn’t finish the job.

We need to do our job and make the right decisions. We didn’t react quickly enough to avoid such a situation. We dominated this match. The wingers, especially Garnacho and Antony, were particularly dangerous.

We need to make better decisions. You saw how we scored after counterattacks. We can pose a huge threat. We saw it again in this match. But we need to understand when to hold onto the ball, especially when we’re winning. Hold onto the ball, play the pass, move and switch, don’t give it away to the opponent,” said Manchester United’s head coach, Ten Hag.

Not only did Chelsea equalize, but they also managed to snatch victory by scoring another goal just a minute later. Manchester United led until the 99th minute and 17 seconds. This stands as a Premier League record among teams that lost the match. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer’s winning goal at 100 minutes and 39 seconds is the latest winning goal in Premier League history.

Immediately after Chelsea’s historic comeback against Manchester United (4-3), Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media with the words “Happy days.” The post was accompanied by a photo of Ronaldo smiling at something on his phone. At the end of 2022, the Portuguese forward left Manchester United, stating that Erik ten Hag did not respect him enough.

Erik ten Hag’s fate is still up in the air, but he’s already planning Man United’s next season

According to The Athletic, Manchester United has not made decisions regarding Ten Hag’s future, but Eric actively participates in planning for the next season. He is involved in transfer meetings and discussions about changes in the medical staff – areas that the new club leadership believes require special attention. Additionally, Ten Hag is involved in selecting hotels and training facilities for the preseason tour in the United States. Several individuals close to the club believe that Ten Hag has earned the chance to work in Manchester United’s new structure, which will be led by individuals whom Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford consider to be “the best of the best.” The performances and results of Manchester United in the current season raise questions, but within United, one of the reasons cited is the high number of injuries.